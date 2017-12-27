Tata Steel to firm up iron ore supplies for Kalinganagar

After Tata Steel’s board decided to freeze the final capacity of the Kalinganagar
greenfield steel plant at 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the company is firming up iron ore
sources to meet the enhanced requirement. The expansion from 3 mtpa to 8 mtpa will cost Tata Steel
Rs 23,500 crore.
The project configuration and costs include investments in raw material capacity expansion, upstream and midstream facilities, and infrastructure and downstream facilities, including a cold rolling mill complex.
Tata Steel’s captive iron ore
mines at Khandabandh will be dedicated exclusively to the Kalinganagar
steel project. The steel major is investing Rs 2,400 crore to expand the capacity of the Khandabandh mines from 1 mtpa to 5 mtpa.
“We expect to receive consent from the state pollution control board shortly to expand capacity of the Khandabandh iron ore
mines. Apart from the Khandabandh mines, our captive mines at Joda East and Noamundi will also cater to the Kalinganagar
plant’s requirements,” said a source in Tata Steel.
After reaching its full design capacity of 8 mtpa, the Kalinganagar
plant will need 13.6 million tonnes of iron ore
annually. Tata Steel
is also planning to participate in auctions of iron ore
blocks by the Odisha government.
Earlier, the company unsuccessfully bid for three iron ore
blocks in e-auctions. The blocks were won by Essar Steel, Bhushan Steel
and Bhushan Power & Steel. Tata Steel
is also examining the possibility of clinching a long-term pact with state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to secure iron ore
for its Kalinganagar
plant. On a trial basis, the steel-maker has signed an agreement with OMC valid for one year. Tata Steel
expects to commission expansion at Kalinganagar
in 48 months from the date of commencement of construction.
The second phase capacity addition is planned to meet the requirements of automotive, general engineering and other value-added segments.
Tata Steel
has conducted successful trials and started supplies to global leaders in the lifting and excavation segment. It also has approvals from an oil marketing company for supply of API grade steel.
Products manufactured at Kalinganagar
will help establish Tata Steel
as a major player in the large diameter water pipeline segment besides strengthening its presence in the construction sector.
At Kalinganagar, the steel company
is looking to tap emerging, value-added products and segments like construction and projects, pre-engineered buildings, oil and gas, lifting and excavation, and shipbuilding. The new segments are expected to account for 30 per cent of total sales from the Kalinganagar
plant.
At present, the Kalinganagar
facility is servicing segments like HR (hot rolled) commercial, LPG cylinders, precision tubes and the railways. The superior hot strip mill (HSM) at Kalinganagar
when compared to Jamshedpur, both in width and tensile strength, is capable of addressing an array of customer requirements. The mill has developed high-end application products such as HS 800, DP 600, API X70/X80 and S355 for the lifting and excavation segment.
