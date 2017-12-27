Tata Steel to firm up iron ore supplies for Kalinganagar

After Tata Steel’s board decided to freeze the final capacity of the greenfield steel plant at 8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), the company is firming up sources to meet the enhanced requirement. The expansion from 3 mtpa to 8 mtpa will cost Rs 23,500 crore.

The project configuration and costs include investments in raw material capacity expansion, upstream and midstream facilities, and infrastructure and downstream facilities, including a cold rolling mill complex.

Tata Steel’s captive mines at Khandabandh will be dedicated exclusively to the steel project. The steel major is investing Rs 2,400 crore to expand the capacity of the Khandabandh mines from 1 mtpa to 5 mtpa.

“We expect to receive consent from the state pollution control board shortly to expand capacity of the Khandabandh mines. Apart from the Khandabandh mines, our captive mines at Joda East and Noamundi will also cater to the plant’s requirements,” said a source in After reaching its full design capacity of 8 mtpa, the plant will need 13.6 million tonnes of annually. is also planning to participate in auctions of blocks by the Odisha government.

Earlier, the company unsuccessfully bid for three blocks in e-auctions. The blocks were won by Essar Steel, and Bhushan Power & Steel. is also examining the possibility of clinching a long-term pact with state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) to secure for its plant. On a trial basis, the steel-maker has signed an agreement with OMC valid for one year. expects to commission expansion at in 48 months from the date of commencement of construction.

The second phase capacity addition is planned to meet the requirements of automotive, general engineering and other value-added segments.

has conducted successful trials and started supplies to global leaders in the lifting and excavation segment. It also has approvals from an oil marketing company for supply of API grade steel.

Products manufactured at will help establish as a major player in the large diameter water pipeline segment besides strengthening its presence in the construction sector.

At Kalinganagar, the is looking to tap emerging, value-added products and segments like construction and projects, pre-engineered buildings, oil and gas, lifting and excavation, and shipbuilding. The new segments are expected to account for 30 per cent of total sales from the plant.