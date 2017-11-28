TCS rejigs delivery model, to use automation to hold on to clientele

(TCS) has reached out to more than 800 clients offering that it would reduce people in projects and embrace in delivering solutions and services, disrupting its traditional outsourcing model that it built over decades.

India's largest technology services firm has already tasked its teams to reinvent how they deliver services, reduce team strength, use artificial intelligence and newer software tools and even cannibalising its own revenues so that it retains clients and grow the business.

"If I have 50 people doing a job and I see an possibility more efficient way of doing that, I must do that. Even though it means that I am cannibalising my revenues," said N Ganapathy Subramaniam, a chief operating officer at in an interview. "If I can not do that, somebody else will come and do it. At least from 50, I will bring it down to 10 people. If I am not disrupting my own (model) then I will lose even them."

rethinking its delivery model is also a reality of the market that is witnessing shifts. Clients are spending less on traditional outsourcing, asking vendors to do more work at lesser costs, while shifting their budgets to newer areas such as digital and cloud. At the same time, technology shifts such as automation, artificial intelligence are making traditional application development and maintenance less relevant.

"What we have been doing is telling all client partners, delivery partners that the pace at which we are continuously improving, productivity improvement is one thing, (but) do not stop at productivity improvement. You got to go and look at new ways of doing things. If that new way means you have to imbibe automation, artificial intelligence, some other new solutions and if that is the right thing for the client, you have to do it even if it means a drop in revenues," says Subramaniam.

Not all clients have bought into this idea. "Some immediately jumped on it, some said we would go slow, would do a Proof of Concept (PoC) or pilot. Some people are cautious, some are optimistic," he said.

Analysts say even though peers of are dealing with digital transformation in similar ways, has kicked off the journey with a comprehensive approach and made focused investments in creating intellectual properties.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, chief executive officer, Everest Group, a global IT research firm, says " has developed some clear road maps, products and services to help clients".

Subramaniam pointed out that is strongly focusing on creating the right agenda for "strategic architecture" knowing the complexity of operations in a business.

"They are early in identifying this trend and hence not every company is taking them up on this offer. However, we anticipate that IT modernisation is going to be one of the major growth drivers in the industry for the next 2-3 years. I do not see trend driving new logo clients but more about how to ignite growth with existing clients," says

"This story is far from all positive as we can see that IT modernisation creates efficacies in existing work which has already been outsourced and hence revenue compression in that work. However, it is a case of if you don't help your clients with this other will do that and this may put the relationship at risk. Other Indian firms are also addressing this area in a variety of ways, however, stands out it the comprehensive way it is tackling this opportunity, by changing its organisation," he said.

This transformation in service delivery model means fewer employees to work on projects too. claims it can free up employees by up to 80 per cent in many projects as a result of or artificial intelligence led delivery models. The company, however, said it would not let go any of these employees and rather put them on some roles to use their domain expertise better.

Subramaniam substantiates by saying the company's digital growth is proportionate to higher utilisation and not otherwise.

"We are not letting go of anybody. We are saying there are no legacy people, it is only (legacy) technologies. The contextual knowledge they have built is very valuable and important. Technology skills can be acquired very quickly, whereas knowledge of the customers and knowledge of the domain, the data flow, the ecosystem is very hard to build. If I am disrupting and removing certain people and creating capacity, that capacity is better utilised. We are doing this."