TCS, Wipro seek more patents as IT firms ups R&D spend

Tata Consultancy Services, India’s largest software exporter, and Wipro, its smaller rival, have increased spending on research and development over the last three years and have filed moreTCS increased its expenditure to Rs 1,278 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 909.25 crore in 2015-16 as it invests in newer technologies in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence, data science and high performance computing. TCS filed 3,359 patent applications in 2016-17, up from 2,842 a year ago. In 2014-15, it filed 509 patent applications.Wipro has increased spending to Rs 333.8 crore in 2016-17 from Rs 251.3 crore a year ago, investing in AI, the and autonomous devices. Wipro filed 603 patent applications in 2016-17, up from 514 in 2015-16.TCS was granted 478 in 2016-17 against 206 and 341 each in 2014-15 and 2015-16, respectively.“The number of TCS has filed and gained has gone up significantly. We also have a good number of in the pipeline,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, last week. Wipro did not comment citing the silent period.Infosys has embraced open source technologies, also joining the Open Invention Network (OIN) to share IP on Linux programs and support “patent non-aggression”. This will also reduce research costs and focus on building technologies with community participation and strengthen its offerings.Irrespective of their expenditures, all have been focussing on the and“Creating internal platforms for digital technology services such as the has become a priority for Indian IT services providers as their clients are averse to third-party platforms. A good chunk of their spending is focused on building platforms internally,” said Pareekh Jain, research director at HfS Research India. “ will help differentiate their offerings,” he added.executives said the need for digital transformation was making Indian firms invest in innovative products and solutions for their customers.“More are spending on innovation, which is shaped by the digital transformation,” said Karthikeyan Natarajan, senior vice-president and global head of integrated engineering solutions at Tech Mahindra.