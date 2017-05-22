Tech Mahindra to set up third campus in Odisha in 2018

IT services & outsourcing company has announced its plan to set up its third campus in Odisha in 2018.

C P Gurnani, managing director and chief executive officer of met Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and said work on the third campus would commence in 2018. Presently, the IT firm has started work on its second campus. Gurnani also said would assist the state government in the efforts made to promote start-ups in the state.

Earlier, had announced to scale up headcount at its Bhubaneswar centre to 5,000. The headcount would be a mix of IT and ITes (IT enabled services). The company also had an intent to set up a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) centre in the city. Tech Mahindra’s existing infrastructure in Bhubaneswar can house about 3,000 employees. Its campus is spread over six acres of land.

The IT company has plans to invest Rs 500 crore on its Odisha centre over the next five years.