Tencent reinforces India's consumer internet story

In quick succession, Chinese social media giant has made two investments in India – it has invested in education start-up Byju’s and is all set to invest $400 million in cab aggregator It also led a $1.5-billion funding round in Flipkart in April 2017.

‘‘Tencent strategy in India is a late-stage internet consumer space. While some Indian VCs have vacated the consumer space and moved on to safer but low-return spaces like low-cost SaaS, Tencent reinforces that India is a huge consumer market and there will be a lot of interest,’’ says Anand Lunia, managing partner at VC firm India Quotient.





ALSO READ: With Flipkart deal, Tencent pads up for bigger bets in India ‘‘I see Tencentas eventual majority owner of many of these consumer businesses,’’ adds Lunia.Many investors thought that there is nothing beyond e-commerce in India in terms of opportunities. But Tencent has come in many other categories -- education, healthcare, social media that are not the mainstream investment focus for VC firms in India.

Dheeraj Jain, managing partners, Redcliffe Capital feels Tencent's strategy in India is in line with their strategy globally by linking social networking and e-commerce. (WeChat and QQ.com, for example, are their biggest revenue drivers). Its strategy is to invest in the leaders of instant payments (Hike with peer to peer payment option, Flipkart with Phonepe and Money in Ola), instant messaging, healthcare, transport, travel (Ibibo) and e-commerce. ‘‘I'm surprised, it has not invested in gaming yet, which is one of its core strengths,’’ says Jain.

Just when other investors like or have gone slow on India, Tencent has sensed an opportunity and is willing to take bigger bets in India. Before investing in Byju, Ola, and Flipkart, Tencent also led the $175-million round in Hike messenger.

To put this in context, participated in just 3-4 deals in 2016, against 38 investments in 2015. Tencent has also invested in healthcare start-up Practo Technologies and alternate Android operating system Cynogen, helping both these firms raise $100 million in two rounds.

Investors say Tencent is in a great position now as it did not show fear of missing out and also did not show greed of getting in early and cheap. Today the market offers many reasonably valued and mature opportunities. ‘‘With 24X7 power and broadband in place, India opportunity is much more certain,'' says the head of a VC firm

Unlike a Tiger Global, which had taken early bets as a financial investor, Tencent is seen as a strategic investor. ‘‘When it invests, it is looking for financial returns, but clearly with a strategic hat,'' AnandPrasanna, managing partner at venture capital firm Iron Pillar Fund, told Business Standard in an earlier interaction.

Tencent is able to see the large opportunity in consumer tech, see that India is where China was years ago and is willing to spend time in understanding the market. ‘‘It is a long term investor. Investors have made money in technology; consumer tech would the next area where they would make money,'' Prasanna said.

Tencent has co-invested or invested alone in over 160 in China and elsewhere with a cumulative deal value of a $50 billion, according to Bloomberg data. It enjoys a market cap of $278 billion and had net income of $5.8 billion on revenues of $228 billion in FY16.

In We Chat, Tencent has built a great social media and online gaming platform, which is used by over a billion people and is one of the most popular messaging apps. With several unique features, it has built stickiness and an eco-system with online gaming and e-commerce that has allowed it to monetise the platform far more than anyone else.

There are obvious synergies that investee like Hike can explore and learn, but there are challenges.There are areas where Tencent will have to enter early. Gaming, for example, is largely underdeveloped in India whereas worldwide gaming is a story that develops in parallel with broadband, points out Anand Lunia.