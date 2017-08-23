JUST IN
Much to the delight of the Indian flyers, Asia's biggest budget carrier, AirAsia is offering discounted fares for the selected routes. The fares start at Rs 999 (all-inclusive) for one-way flights and are only valid for new purchases.

According to the AirAsia website, the scheme is named “7 Days of Mad Deals.” The offer is available for limited seats and the website doesn't disclose the number of seats allotted for the scheme. The promotion  is valid from 21 August 2017 to 27 August 2017, and travel from 26 February till 28 August 2018. Bookings can be made via the web and the AirAsia Mobile App. 

The offer requires flyers to make advance bookings and "fares are not available during embargo period', which is the high peak period.  

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian carrier AirAsia. 

