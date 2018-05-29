Privacy of telecom users: Trai to use blockchain as weapon against spams

JUST IN
Kiran Rathee 

To strengthen the framework for curbing the menace of unsolicited commercial communications (UCC) or spam calls and messages, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed the use of blockchain technology, which will safeguard the privacy of telecom consumers and also track offending telemarketers.

The draft regulations propose that explicit consent should be taken from a consumer regarding UCC and the consent should be reviewed periodically.

There will be various methods to take the consent and Trai is currently deliberating those. Stakeholders can submit their comments on the draft rules by June 11 after which the authority give will the final regulations.

Despite the earlier regulations from Trai which were in place, the menace of UCC was not checked. The latest phenomenon of fraudulent calls relating to financial deals like buying of shares has created another headache for telecom consumers.

Trai chairman RS Sharma said the authority has now formulated regulations which will leverage technology and offer a more agile process to deal with the dynamic nature of this problem.

The problem is addressed in the new regulations by requiring that consent be explicitly recorded by a third party and be activated only after subscribers' confirmation. Further, the subscriber is given the option to revoke the consent.
