Govt thrust on rural infra to fuel kitchenware sales: TTK

TTK Prestige, the country’s largest kitchen appliances maker, sees a huge opportunity in the this year as the government’s thrust on infrastructure would mean more new houses that would, in effect, push the demand for kitchenware.



Chandru Karlo, Managing Director of TTK Prestige, said the expected rural growth would also boost the demand.



“People in rural areas will be the ones with the disposable income. The Rabi crops have had a great yield. The growth rate has also been revised. All this will lead to a better rural growth for us,” Karlo said in an interview with Business Standard.



“Rural is big this year,” he added.



With the announcement of various schemes in the infrastructure sector, Karlo said there would be new homes in rural areas, leading to more kitchens, which would work in favour of the company.

In November, the company saw the sales go down by 35 per cent due to demonetisation.



“While Diwali was over in October, the next two months are huge for us, mainly because it is the wedding season specially in the North. We lost a lot in that (period). In November we went down by 35 per cent... By January we started seeing growth again,” he said. The three segments that the company is working on are electric appliances, pots and pans for kitchens.



The pots and pan business should amount for 52 per cent of the revenue this year followed by 48 per cent by electric appliances.



The cleaning solutions segment, introduced last year, is also seeing a good traction from users, he said.



Currently, there are 15 products in this segment and by the end of this year, the number of products is expected to reach

50 to 60.



“We are also looking at distribution channels. Currently, we are using our existing channels but we want to expand further and see where else the opportunity lies,“ said Karlo.



The company has set the revenue target of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years, and it is looking to further expand its exports to achieve it.



“Brexit happened last year, which affected us a bit. However, now that is over and we are looking to grow faster in exports, leaving Brexit as a history,” said Karlo.