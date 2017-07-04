Two-wheeler makers race past car manufacturers

makers had a different ride from car manufacturers in June. Against a double-digit decline in sales volume for passenger vehicles, most makers clocked growth. The June performance was led by the country’s biggest maker,

Hero, TVS, Royal Enfield, and reported strong double-digit growth in sales volume for June. Price cut due to GST roll-out from July is expected to expand the market further.

Hero MotoCorp, which sells every third in the country, reported a growth of over 13 per cent in sales volume. Its motorcycle sales volume surged 13 per cent to 547,185 units while scooter volume rose 22 per cent to 77,000 units for June. Its stock rose more than two per cent to Rs 3,777 on The company said growth in motorcycles was supported by wedding season demand.

Its closest competitor and former partner clocked four per cent growth in sales volume to 444,713 units. The company is the country’s second-largest player. Numbers for Hero and include

Motor, the third-largest maker, saw its domestic sales volume rise over 10 per cent to 228,518 units for June. Scooters’ domestic sales volume grew 34 per cent to 90,448 units while motorcycles expanded 17 per cent to 112,146 units. Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales slipped 36 per cent to 108,109 units for June. saw 25 per cent growth for June.