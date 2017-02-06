Uber launches hourly cab rental service UberHIRE; cash-only option for now

San Francisco-based ride hailing company has launched a service that will allow Indian users to hire cabs on an hourly basis, in an attempt to take on local taxi operators and rival Ola which launched a similar service last year.

The service dubbed UberHIRE will be available across New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Vizag and Nagpur. Users will be able to utilise the service for a maximum of 12 hours and will be available only between 6 am and 10 pm.

"UberHIRE is a time-based that's available on-demand, to let you explore and travel around cities knowing that your will wait for you. It's perfect for travellers exploring a new city, senior citizens who need to make trips punctuated with multiple stop overs, or for business travellers who have multiple meetings," the company said in a statement.

The base fare for the service has been set at Rs 449 to Rs 649 depending on the city, with an initial kilometre limit post which customers will be charged per kilometre. UberHIRE will not attract surge pricing. However, the service will only accept cash payments for now.