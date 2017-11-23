Uber paid hackers to delete stolen data

Hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Technologies, a massive breach that the company concealed for more than a year. This week, the ride-hailing firm ousted its chief security officer and one of his deputies for their roles in keeping the hack under wraps, which included a $100,000 payment to the attackers.



Compromised data from the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses and phone numbers of 50 million riders around the world, the company told Bloomberg on Tuesday. The personal information of about 7 million drivers was accessed as well, including some 600,000 US driver’s licence numbers. No Social Security numbers, credit card information, trip location details or other data were taken, said.



At the time of the incident, was negotiating with US regulators investigating separate claims of privacy violations. now says it had a legal obligation to report the hack to regulators and to drivers whose licence numbers were taken. Instead, the company paid hackers to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. said it believes the information was never used but declined to disclose the identities of the attackers.“None of this should have happened, and I will not make excuses for it,” Dara Khosrowshahi, who took over as chief executive officer in September, said in an emailed statement. “We are changing the way we do business.”After Uber’s disclosure Tuesday, New York Attorney General launched an investigation into the hack, his spokeswoman Amy Spitalnick said. The company was also sued for negligence over the breach by a customer seeking class-action status.Hackers have successfully infiltrated numerous in recent years. The breach, while large, is dwarfed by those at Yahoo, MySpace, Target, Anthem and Equifax. What’s more alarming are the extreme measures took to hide the attack. The breach is the latest scandal Khosrowshahi inherits from his predecessor, Travis Kalanick.Kalanick, Uber’s co-founder and former CEO, learned of the hack in November 2016, a month after it took place, the company said. had just settled a lawsuit with the New York attorney general over data security disclosures and was in the process of negotiating with the Federal Trade Commission over the handling of consumer data. Kalanick declined to comment on the hack.Joe Sullivan, the outgoing security chief, spearheaded the response to the hack last year, a spokesman told Bloomberg. Sullivan, a onetime federal prosecutor who joined in 2015 from Facebook, has been at the center of much of the decision-making that has come back to bite this year. Bloomberg reported last month that the board commissioned an investigation into the activities of Sullivan’s security team. This project, conducted by an outside law firm, discovered the hack and the failure to disclose, said.Here’s how the hack went down: Two attackers accessed a private GitHub coding site used by software engineers and then used login credentials they obtained there to access data stored on an Amazon Web Services account that handled computing tasks for the company. From there, the hackers discovered an archive of rider and driver information. Later, they emailed asking for money, according to the company.A patchwork of state and federal laws require to alert people and government agencies when sensitive data breaches occur. said it was obligated to report the hack of driver’s license information and failed to do so. “At the time of the incident, we took immediate steps to secure the data and shut down further unauthorized access by the individuals,” Khosrowshahi said. “We also implemented security measures to restrict access to and strengthen controls on our cloud-based storage accounts.”