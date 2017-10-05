Vedanta: Triggers outweigh worries

The Vedanta stock may have come off its peak seen in the last fortnight of September, but the company’s business prospects remain firm. The temporary closure of almost half of its captive power capacities (1,605 MW out of 3,615 MW) at Odisha aluminium smelter due to environmental reasons is one factor that has impacted street sentiment, but broader markets too have been under pressure. Nevertheless, analysts don’t see much impact of the power capacity closure till remaining capacities are functional and the matter does not aggravate further. Positively, aluminium prices are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?