Vedanta: Triggers outweigh worries

The Vedanta stock may have come off its peak seen in the last fortnight of September, but the company’s business prospects remain firm. The temporary closure of almost half of its captive power capacities (1,605 MW out of 3,615 MW) at Odisha aluminium smelter due to environmental reasons is one factor that has impacted street sentiment, but broader markets too have been under pressure. Nevertheless, analysts don’t see much impact of the power capacity closure till remaining capacities are functional and the matter does not aggravate further. Positively, aluminium prices are ...