Vodafone offers data roll over, Netflix subscription on RED postpaid plans

India on November 7 announced a new range of postpaid plans bundled with free domestic voice calls, national roaming, data rollover facility and subscription to entertainment services – Magster, Netflix and Play.



Dubbed as RED postpaid plans, the new series ranges from Rs 499 to Rs 2,999 a month. In all the monthly billing plans, is offering unlimited domestic calls including national roaming. Also, the plans offer additional data ranging from 20 GB in Rs 499 plan to 200 GB in Rs 2,999 plan.



All the newly introduced RED postpaid plans come with data rollover benefit, which allows users to carry forward their unused monthly data – up to 200 GB -- to next month billing cycle ensuring the data leftover balance does not get waste when the billing cycle gets over.



The operator is also offering free access to digital content and live television services through its Play platform, which is available on all plans. Also, the plans include a free subscription to Magzter, a digital newsstand with more than 4,000 magazine publications.



For Netflix fans, the company offers 6 months of free subscriptions on Rs 999 and above monthly tariff plans.



The RED postpaid plans will be available for most of the states in India except Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

