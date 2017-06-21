Watch: OnePlus 5 comes with better camera, technical specs and OS than its predecessors

has officially taken the wraps off its much-awaited flagship, the 5. The smartphone, coming with better camera, technical specifications and operating system than predecessor 3T, will go on sale from June 27.



5 Photo: YouTube As confirmed before the official announcement, the 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which has Snapdragon X12 LTE modem supporting data speed of up to 1 Gbps, coupled with an Adreno 540 graphic processing unit (GPU). The smartphone comes in two storage and RAM variants – 64 GB/6 GB and 128 GB/8 GB. Both variants support dual-lane Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 for superior performance.

5 Photo: YouTube The major attraction of the device is its dual-camera set-up -- 16-megapixel and 20 MP dual cameras -- at the rear. The 16 MP camera features a bright aperture of f/1.7 and the 20MP one sports an f/2.6 aperture. The cameras support portrait mode, which focuses on the subject and blurs the background, something that was introduced first in Apple iPhone 7.

5 Photo: YouTube has also refreshed its Android-based operating system ‘Oxygen OS’ that now features Google Pixel-like app drawer, which can be accessed from any window now, without going back to the home screen of the device. The company has also added to the OS a reading mode that adjusts the screen temperature setting automatically. The reading mode can also be activated manually from the notification area or settings.

5 Photo: YouTube The 5 is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that supports dash charge technology introduced first with 3 last year. The device sports a 5.5-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the ceramic-coated home button and, the company claims, it could unlock the phone in 0.2 seconds. On the connectivity side, the smartphone supports 34 global network bands and, therefore, could be used across the globe. There is Bluetooth v5.0 on board and Near Field Communication (NFC) chip as well.