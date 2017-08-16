Wipro bags five-year contract from Bangladesh's Grameenphone

-
Wipro, the country's third largest information technology (IT) firm, said it has bagged a five-year IT infrastructure and applications managed services contract from Bangladesh's telecom major Grameenphone.
Wipro would manage the complete IT landscape of Telenor Group-owned Grameenphone leveraging its artificial intelligence (AI) platform Wipro HOLMES. And, as part of the contract, the company would own end-to-end application development and management, infrastructure support and maintenance and back office processes for the telecom firm.
The company said it would be setting up a new delivery centre in Bangladesh.
"This engagement will leverage both our domain expertise and industry leading AI platform, Wipro HOLMES. Telenor is a strategic client for us and this engagement further strengthens our relationship with Telenor," said Anil K Jain, senior vice-president & Global Head, Communications Business Unit, Wipro.
"We selected Wipro as the partner to offer managed services for Grameenphone based on a thorough evaluation process, and we are very proud of being able to attract a world class organisation like Wipro to Bangladesh," said Michael Foley, chief executive officer, Grameenphone.
