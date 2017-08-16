Wipro bags five-year contract from Bangladesh's Grameenphone

Wipro, the country's third largest information technology (IT) firm, said it has bagged a five-year IT infrastructure and applications managed services contract from Bangladesh's telecom major

would manage the complete IT landscape of Telenor Group-owned leveraging its artificial intelligence (AI) platform HOLMES. And, as part of the contract, the company would own end-to-end application development and management, infrastructure support and maintenance and back office processes for the telecom firm.

The company said it would be setting up a new delivery centre in

"This engagement will leverage both our domain expertise and industry leading AI platform, HOLMES. Telenor is a strategic client for us and this engagement further strengthens our relationship with Telenor," said Anil K Jain, senior vice-president & Global Head, Communications Business Unit,

"We selected as the partner to offer managed services for based on a thorough evaluation process, and we are very proud of being able to attract a world class organisation like to Bangladesh," said Michael Foley, chief executive officer,