Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Smart TV 4 launched: Details here

has launched the and Note 5 Pro smartphones, along with Mi Smart TV 4 in India. The price of and Note 5 Pro starts at Rs 9,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively, while the 55-inch smart LED television is priced at Rs 39,999. The and Pro are the first budget offerings from the stable of China-based smartphone maker to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The - going by its specifications and features - looks like a renamed version of the Redmi 5 Plus, which was launched in China last year. However, the Pro is more of an upgrade over the It sports a dual-camera set-up on the rear and uses a faster processor inside -- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. Most of the other specifications of the Pro remains the same as that of the In terms of specifications, the sports a 6-inch fullHD+ screen in 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with Adreno 506 graphic processing unit (GPU). Imaging is taken care of by a 12-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera. There is a LED flash on the back as well as on front for low-light photography. The dual-sim smartphone boots Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system. Powering the device is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone would be available in four colour variants – Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue – and two storage and RAM variants – 32GB/3GB and 64GB/4GB. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 9,999 and the premium variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 11,999.

The Pro, on the other hand, has the same screen size and almost similar design. It is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with Adreno 506 graphic processing unit (GPU). Imaging is taken care of by a 12 MP + 5 MP dual camera sensors on the back and a 20 MP selfie camera, both assisted with LED flash for low-light photography. It boots Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system and is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone would be available in two storage and RAM variants – 64GB/4GB and 6GB/64GB. The base model with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 13,999 and the premium variant with 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM is priced at Rs 16,999.

As for the Mi Smart LED TV, the major attraction is its ultra slim build combined with almost bezel-less front. The sports 55-inch ultra-high-definition (UHD) screen panel sourced from Samsung, which support HDR10 format. has partnered with digital content creators in India such as Sony, Voot, Hotstar etc. to power content library on the tv. Interestingly, the TV supports digital set-top box as well as a content source and show it along with online content for ease of use. The Mi LED smart LED TV is priced at Rs 39,999 in India.