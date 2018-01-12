4 months after failed bid, ISRO launches 100th Satellite Cartosat-2 Series

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) on Friday launched its 100th satellite along with 31 others in a single mission from the space port of The 42nd flight of India's (PSLV-C40) carrying the 710-kg series satellite took off from the (SDSC) SHAR, The total weight of all the 31 satellites carried on-board PSLV-C40 is about 1,323 kgs. The 28 international customer satellites were launched as part of the commercial arrangements between and its commercial arm 'Antrix Corporation Ltd'. Of the total number of satellites carried by PSLV-C40, 30 satellites were launched into a 505 kms polar Sun Synchronous Orbit (SSO). According to ISRO, the series satellite launch is a follow-on mission with the primary objective of providing high resolution scene specific spot imageries. It carries panchromatic and multi-spectral cameras operating in Time Delay Integration mode and is capable of delivering high resolution data. It will be the third satellite in the series. had successfully launched Series satellite on June 22, 2016. It is similar to the earlier Cartosat-2, 2A and 2B. The images sent by series satellite will be useful for cartographic applications, urban and rural applications, coastal land use and regulation, road network monitoring, water distribution, creation of land use maps and change detection to bring out geographical Land Information Systems and Geographical Information System applications. Satellite Centre Director M Annadurai had recently said the launch of 28 satellites from abroad and three Indian satellites during the mission would mark the roll out of the 100th satellite by the space agency. Today's launch also marks the first launch for in 2018 following the unsuccessful mission of navigation satellite IRNSS-1H last year. On August 31, 2017 India's mission to launch its backup navigation satellite IRNSS-1H on board PSLV-C39 failed after the heat shield did not separate in the final leg of the launch sequence and as a result, the satellite IRNSS-1H got stuck in the fourth stage of the rocket.