A water ATM to the rescue

Picture this. In an area that is so prone to drought that every year debt-ridden farmers
commit suicide by the dozen, a man walks up to a counter. With the swipe of a smart card, he buys 20 litres of clean drinking water
for Rs 5. The rural entrepreneur selling the water, earns up to Rs 9,000 per month. Through a single intervention — an ATM-like iJal Station, US-based Safe Water
Network, SWN, ensures the availability of potable water, and a viable livelihood opportunity for some of India’s poorest and most disempowered communities.”Our aim is to create easily replicable models of drinking water
enterprise, not just in India, but anywhere in the world where people don’t have access to safe drinking water,” says Founder and CEO of SWN, Kurt Soderlund.
Co-founded in 2006 by the late actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, along with prominent American civic and business leaders, SWN
has worked in India
since 2008 to provide over a quarter of a million people with daily access to safe water.
Here’s how they do it.
In collaboration with donors and potential entrepreneurs, SWN
analyses the commercial feasibility of setting up an iJal Station
at a specific location. Then, the entrepreneur provides the fixed assets. SWN
contributes technical expertise to set up a world-class reverse osmosis water
treatment system; trains the entrepreneur to operate the system and disseminate knowledge about safe water; as well as provides marketing support and maintenance help. All in all, the station costs less than Rs 20 lakh to set up and typically services 300-350 households. On an average, each iJal station
sells about 175 cans (also provided and cleaned at the station) with a capacity of 20 litres every day. Crucial to their methodology is the creation of clusters of iJal stations. “This enables our technical personnel to monitor and maintain the stations efficiently and cost-effectively,” says Ravi Sewak, SWN’s India
country director.
Since they began work in India
eight years ago, SWN
has set up 187 iJal stations across the country, with 172 in Telangana
alone. “With support from our principal donors Honeywell, Pentair, Pepsico
and UL, we’re now adding up to five new iJal stations every month,” says Soderlund. Interestingly, one of the biggest challenges they have faced has been to convince villagers that drinking clean water
is imperative to their continued good health — even if it meant paying for it. “We have conducted massive outreach programs, trained station operators to be safe water
advocates and improved the branding and signage at our safe water
stations,” says Poonam Sewak, vice president (knowledge and partnerships) at SWN.
However over time, the iJal Stations have become their own brand ambassadors. “We have noticed that months after a station has been set up, people from neighbouring areas come and request for similar water
station facilities in their villages too,” she says. This is because the effects of drinking clean water
on people’s health and well-being become palpable in a few months alone. “The incidence of waterborne diseases has reduced and resulted in greater productivity,” says she.
The iJal station
entrepreneurship model is easily replicable and available on the open source platform. “The idea, when we started operations was to sharpen the focus of CSR
projects and philanthropic works for maximum social impact,” says Soderlund. Indeed, their focus on providing safe and affordable drinking water
is crucial to public health. Water
and sanitation-related illnesses account for 70-80 per cent of the country’s diseases.
Although SWN
has expanded operations beyond Telangana
in Maharashtra
and Uttar Pradesh, the task ahead is daunting. Over 100 million people in India
still lack access to clean drinking water.
Nearly 75 per cent of India’s surface water
is contaminated by human, animal, agricultural and industrial waste, and high levels of fluoride and other mineral contaminants in much of its groundwater.
Meanwhile, the oldest iJal station
has been running successfully in Telangana
for the last seven years. As SWN
creates new corporate linkages and grows its clusters of iJal stations, it could signal the beginning of an important social revolution in the country — one drop of safe drinking water
at a time.
