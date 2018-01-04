Aadhaar breach: Rs 500 is all it takes to get details of a billion Indians

Anonymous sellers on are said to be providing 'unrestricted' access to the Aadhaar details of more than a billion Indians for just Rs 500, according to an investigation by The Tribune on Wednesday. The paper also claims to have bought access to a software for Rs 300, which can be used to print the of any individual by entering their Aadhaar number.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number that is issued by the UIDAI( Unique Identity Development Authority of India) to every resident Indian citizen, after recording biometric and demographic information about an individual.

The report says that the racket may have started when over 300,000 Village Level Operators(VLEs), earlier mandated to make Aadhaar cards across India were rendered jobless when post offices and banks were given the job instead, in November 2017. Over 100,000 VLEs, sensing an opportunity to make easy money, might have gained illegal access to data and provided “Aadhaar services” to common people for a charge, including the printing of Aadhaar cards.

If true, this would spell a serious breach of as the has linked Aadhaar to individuals' fingerprints and iris scans. The government's unfettered access to citizens biometric details has already been in the centre of much debate in the civil society.



Earlier, in August, a judgement had deemed 'privacy' as a fundamental right, while dealing with a batch of petitions that claimed the illegality of Aadhaar based on the fundamental right to life and liberty. Most importantly, the government's argument that Aadhaar will be a useful instrument to aid be questioned. Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, in his judgement on the case, had noted that that big data-fuelled “profiling can also be used to further the public interest and for the benefit of security”.

This is not the first time that reports of an have emerged. A Right to Information response by the in November revealed that personal details of many Aadhaar users were made public on 200 central and state government website. The websites were found to have displayed “the list of beneficiaries along with their name, address, other details and Aadhaar numbers for information of general public”, the authority said. However, the details were removed, after the goof-up was brought to their notice.

The central government has made Aadhaar mandatory for the disbursal of several state subsidies in the past. The government claims that Aadhaar is a panacea to end corruption in public distribution, money laundering, and However, with this data breach, tough questions may be asked on whether the biometric repository of individuals' data makes easier by enabling access of random citizens' personal data to anyone who pays Rs 500.



The has to be linked with bank accounts, permanent account numbers (PAN), financial services like public provident fund (PPF), savings certificates (NSC), Kisan Vikas Patra, mobile phone numbers (SIMs) and insurance policies, among other things. The deadline for linking with all these services is March 31, 2018.