Aadhaar mandatory for availing mid-day meal in Uttar Pradesh from June 30

Earlier this year, the HRD Ministry had made Aadhaar cards mandatory for midday meals in schools

Authorities have made card mandatory for students of government and government-aided schools in for availing mid-day meal from June 30.



Meerut district basic education officer Iqbal Singh said the state government had asked all district authorities to implement the decision.



He said the school authorities were making efforts to get all students enrolled for card.



