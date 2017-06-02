TRENDING ON BS
Aadhaar mandatory for availing mid-day meal in Uttar Pradesh from June 30

Earlier this year, the HRD Ministry had made Aadhaar cards mandatory for midday meals in schools

Press Trust of India  |  Meerut (UP) 

Authorities have made Aadhaar card mandatory for students of government and government-aided schools in Uttar Pradesh for availing mid-day meal from June 30.

Meerut district basic education officer Iqbal Singh said the state government had asked all district authorities to implement the decision.



He said the school authorities were making efforts to get all students enrolled for Aadhaar card.

Earlier this year, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry had made Aadhaar cards mandatory for midday meals in schools.

