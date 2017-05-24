Aiming for the moon: ISRO to launch Chandrayaan 2 in first quarter of 2018

successfully launches India's first indigenously made space shuttle- the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Photo: PTI



The mission is the next step by to explore the Moon.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of its space science and planetary exploration mission Chandrayaan-2, in a GSLV MkII launch vehicle, during the first quarter of 2018.The mission is the next step by to explore the Moon.

The spacecraft is a composite module consisting of Orbiter, Lander and Rover. Unlike Chandrayaan-1, where Moon Impact Probe (MIP) crash landed on the surface of the Moon.



will soft land its Lander with Rover on the Lunar surface to conduct the next level of scientific studies.

Another interplanetary mission, in which is working on is the Aditya-L1, a scientific mission for solar studies carrying five payloads including a Coronagraph. Aditya-L1 is planned to be placed into a halo orbit around the L1 Legrangian point. These payloads taken together are expected to provide a comprehensive understanding of how solar flares originate and propagate.

The new satellites are being built to meet the country's future requirements include IRNSS-1H, and 1I.



In the domain of earth observation satellites, it is planning to design, develop and build three satellites in the Cartosat series by the first half of 2018, Oceansat-3 in the Oceansat series, RISAT-1A in the Radar Imaging Satellite series and GISAT-1 in the INSAT series for meteorological applications, in 2018.

To cope with the increasing number of spacecraft of the order of 10-12 per year, has to identify a vendor for handling spacecraft level activities. A contract has been signed recently with a private industry who leads a consortium of a few other industries. This is the first time an Indian Private Industry will be partnering ISAC in integrating satellites, said All the hardware for the sub systems of spacecraft, spare infrastructure for assembly, integration and testing of two repeat types of navigation satellites will be provided by

would train the vendor for handling spacecraft level activities. The vendor has been identified to provide technical manpower to in the first phase. Expert manpower from this industry partner will be actively involved in integrating two satellites using the infrastructure provided by

The has transferred about 300 technologies to Indian Industries for commercialisation and undertaken technical consultancies in various fields.

During the year, 13 technology transfers have been made to Indian Industries in the areas of materials, chemical, adhesives, pressure transducers, earth station antenna, etc. Another technology, FEAST Software, a Finite Element Analysis of Structures software is being used increasingly by the R&D institutions and Universities across the country. To accelerate the usage of FEAST among the technical community, marketing licenses were awarded to two more agencies during the year.

Seven more technology transfers are in the pipeline.