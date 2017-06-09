Army deployed in Darjeeling following GJM protest, situation improves

The staged a flag march in Darjeeling, and on Friday even as the situation in the violence-hit town improved.



The Army was requisitioned by the for the hill towns of and as a precautionary measure, apart from town which saw large-scale violence and vandalism yesterday.



"A total of six columns have been deployed; three in town, two in and one in in district," a defence spokesperson said.



Apart from the Army, three columns of have also been deployed in these places.



"The Army, and the administration are coordinating with each other and the situation is under control of the administration," the spokesperson said.



The Army was called in last night in the restive town after GJM supporters clashed with police, damaged police vehicles and set some of them ablaze as Chief Minister held a cabinet meeting here.



Police earlier fired tear gas shells and lathi charged GJM supporters who tried to march to the venue of the cabinet meeting to protest "imposition" of Bengali language in schools in the hills.



The hill town, which is at present full of tourists, had remained peaceful for several months as the GJM-spearheaded agitation for a separate state of Gorkhaland had taken a backseat.



Fresh violence erupted yesterday with the Bimal Gurung-led party calling a protest march towards the Raj Bhavan, where the cabinet meeting was taking place.



The GJM supporters tried to break the barricades put up by the police and hurled bricks at them, injuring some security personnel. They also damaged a number of police vehicles and set some of them on fire.

Press Trust of India