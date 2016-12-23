Autonomy of IIMs should not be tampered with: Kumar Mangalam Birla

Maintaining the ideology held by his predecessors as chairman of the board at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), Aditya Birla Group Chairman on Friday said that the of should not be with.

Birla succeeded L&T Chairman A M Naik as the new chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) at IIM-A, with Cadila Healthcare CMD Pankaj Patel holding the post in the interim till the former's appointment.

Birla succeeded L&T Chairman A M Naik as the new chairman of Board of Governors (BoG) at IIM-A, with Cadila Healthcare CMD Pankaj Patel holding the post in the interim till the former's appointment. Talking about his role as the new chairman of BoG at IIM-A, Birla said that he looked to strengthen the existing academia-industry bond at the premier B-school.

"There is a linkage between industry and academy (at IIM-A) which has to be made stronger. My role in this position is to create an even stronger bond so that both academia and industry can connect and learn from each other. I would like to contribute by trying to build an ecosystem that marries the two and brings them closer," he said.

When asked about improving rankings of the institute, Birla said, "Rankings have many components which necessarily all Indian institutes may not want to score very high on, in my personal view. One element of rankings is a number of international students that one has on campus.

"My own belief is that when you have such a dearth of quality management education in our country and when you have the youngest working population in our country as compared to anywhere else in the world, as an Indian I would feel proud to head an institution that imparts knowledge to our own youths. This way, we can reap demographic dividend advantage. Doing things just to go up in the rankings doesn't make an institution a great institution."

Birla, however, refused to comment on the recent allegations made by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi of the Aditya Birla Group paying Rs 25 crore to Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, citing the matter as sub-judice.

Meanwhile, joining the cashless bandwagon post demonetisation, too plans to follow suit soon. On Friday, IIM-A's chief administrative officer Manoj Bhatt said that the institute was working on ways to go completely cashless.

"There is definitely plan to make totally cashless. As of now, most of the transactions are cashless. But in about a month's time, we plan to go fully cashless," said Bhatt.