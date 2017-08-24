'Bareilly Ki Barfi' does well at Box Office so far, collects over Rs 15 cr

and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' has collected a total of Rs 15.42 crore at the Box-Office.

After raking in more than 10 crores in its opening weekend, the film has already been declared a hit by the trade experts.

The film is witnessing good growth with each passing day and has been garnering much praise due to its praiseworthy content.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi' collected Rs 2.42 crore on Friday, Rs 3.95 crore on Saturday, Rs 5.15 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.90 crore on Monday, and Rs. 2 crores on Tuesday. The film's total collection stands out at Rs 15.42 crore.

'Bareilly Ki Barfi,' produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios, was released on August 18, 2017 and is running on a positive note at the