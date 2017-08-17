Bellandur Lake menace: CM Siddaramaiah assures of action within 1-2 years

Chief Minister on Thursday assured that the government is taking all necessary action to tackle the Lake menace adding the problem will be solved within one or two years.

"The government is taking all necessary action. It is there; it will be solved within one or two years," he told the media.

The Lake once again spilled toxic foam, earlier on Thursday, which grew to such an extent that the residents have started complaining of foul smell and pollution.

"This foam problem has been there for a very long time. Due to heavy rain for past two days, the water level has increased and now the foam has overloaded the whole bridge. Because of this, it is difficult for commuters to drive on the road. The residents are also trying hard to solve this matter," a local resident Jitesh told ANI.

The commuters were not able drive due to the intense foam, giving them a tough time.

Locals also believe that this would cause an epidemic in the area.

Highly-polluted Lake, the largest of the 262 lakes and tanks in Bengaluru, has spilled many times in the recent past and on several occasions the also caught fire.

On August 15, the lake spilled after heavy overnight rain in the state.

The sorry state of the lake forced the Green Tribunal (NGT) to take the matter suo moto.

On April 19, the directed immediate and complete shutdown of 76 polluting industries around the lake after a mound of garbage was set on fire in February this year leading to massive pollution in the area.

The green court expressed displeasure over the steps taken by the different state government agencies for the revival of the lake and asked the Government to clean the lake within a month.

The also raised questions as to why an action was not taken to block the entry of sewerage water despite repeated reminders from the State Pollution Control Board.

It further directed the state government to set up a committee headed by the Urban Development Department (UDD) to monitor the rejuvenation of the lake.

On May 18, the directed the State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to physically inspect the industries around lake whether they are shut and not just issue closure notices.