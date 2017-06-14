Calling Rahul Gandhi "Pappu" got a UP Congress leader sacked





A senior member, Vinay Pradhan of Meerut district, was dismissed on Tuesday for reportedly calling party vice-president Rahul "pappu" in a group.

According to Times of India, Pradhan in a message - which was circulated seven times - praised Rahul's attempts for "putting the interest of the nation before his own." But it said, "Pappu could have joined hands with Adani, Ambani and Mallya but he did not do that. Pappu could have been a minister or even the Prime Minister, but he did not go down that road. Instead, he put his life on the line by going to "

in district, have been protesting since June 1, demanding loan waivers and higher remunerative prices for their crops. The situation became worse when five people were killed by the police on June 6. Since then, many political leaders including Rahul have tried to visit and meet the families of who were killed.

According to the Hindu, district party spokesperson Abhimanyu Tyagi wrote to senior party leaders, which resulted in Pradhan's removal from all party posts. Disciplinary committee chairperson, Ramakrishna Dwivedi said the leader was sacked for "violating the constitution of party", TOI reported. “This is an attempt to malign the party leadership. Other parties appear to be involved in this,” he reportedly said.

Pradhan claimed that his messages had been photoshopped and sent to the group to frame him. “I respect Rahul Gandhiji and would never use such language for him. The party should have at least heard me out before removing me from all posts.”

has so far not commented on the controversy. Pradhan said he plans to meet to offer an explanation.