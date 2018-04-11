Cauvery protest: All IPL 2018 matches shifted out of Chennai, say sources

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to move the matches scheduled to be held in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium to another venue following the Cauvery protests, ANI reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The decision was taken by BCCI after the CSK vs KKR match at Chepauk on Friday. 4,000 cops were deployed on IPL duty as Cauvery protests escalated in Chennai. "It is difficult for the police to handle the situation," said BCCI sources. Politicians, artists, Tamil-enthusiasts and activists took to the streets on Tuesday over the Cauvery water dispute, demanding that the Indian Premier League (IPL) should not be held in Chennai until the Cauvery Management Board is formed. The area around MA Chidambaram Stadium became volatile in the evening with protesters threatening to immolate themselves. Nearly 800 were arrested for burning jerseys, throwing footwear, damaging barricades and even attacking an ambulance. Police personnel were deployed at the stadium since 9 am. Overall, the stadium’s perimeter was coloured by khakhi and rows of yellow barricades. Top 10 developments on Tamil Nadu's Cauvery protests and that were scheduled in Chennai: 1. All moved out of Chennai: Citing BCCI sources, TV channels reported that since it is difficult for the police to handle situation, all are to be moved out of Chennai. 2. Tamil outfit threatens to let loose snakes during IPL matches: IPL organises could find themselves on a slithery wicket with a Tamil outfit today threatening to let loose snakes into the Chepauk stadium here to protest over the Cauvery issue if another match of the cricket league is held at the venue. The snakes will not be poisonous as the intention is not to harm anybody, but to only express angst over the delay in formation of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB), Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) chief T Velmurugan said. "If the IPL match is held on April 20 in Chennai as per schedule, I will hold the snake protest. I will let snakes into the stadium. There is no change in it," he said. 3. Day-long bandh in Puducherry to press for CMB: Shops and other commercial establishments here remained closed on Wednesday in response to a day-long bandh called on the Cauvery issue. The call for a dawn-to-dusk bandh was given by the Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) to press the Centre to form the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Officials said that auto-rickshaw and private bus services were hit in Puducherry, but inter-state Tamil Nadu government buses operated as usual. Private schools declared a holiday while attendance in government schools was low. Office attendance was normal, they said. No untoward incident has been reported till now, police said. The ruling Congress and its alliance partner extended support to the bandh. ALSO READ: CSK vs KKR: 4,000 cops on IPL duty as Cauvery protests escalate in Chennai 4. 21 NTK party workers arrested over anti-IPL protest: Twenty-one Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party workers were arrested on Wednesday and sent to Puzhal Central Prison, a day after they held protests over Cauvery issue outside Chennai's Chepauk Stadium, in a bid to stop an IPL match set to be held there. The arrested party workers were charged for beating up policemen on duty who were deployed to curb the protest and ensure the match to be held between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was played without trouble. Cases were also registered against lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy, director P Bharathiraja, MLA Karunas and 500 other protesters at Trilplicane police station.

5. 4,000 cops on IPL duty in Chennai: Hours before the CSK-KKR tie, some pro-Tamil activists tried to stage a demonstration outside the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai against holding of the IPL fixtures in Tamil Nadu amid the raging Cauvery protests. The activists of T Velumurugan-led Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium but were immediately removed by the police. The slogan-shouting activists demanded that be not held here. The Chidambaram stadium has turned into a virtual fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force deployed for security ahead of today's IPL tie involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

6. Hoist black flags during PM's visit: to TN people: working president M K Stalin on Wednesday appealed to the people to hoist black flags atop their houses on April 12 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Tamil Nadu. Stalin made this appeal while addressing a meet on the Cauvery issue at Kottur, about 35 km from here.

He asked how could Modi visit Tamil Nadu after "betraying the State on the Cauvery issue." Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Defence Expo 2018 at Thiruvidanthai, about 40 km from Chennai, on that day. The leader said the day of Modi's visit is a day of 'grief' (dukkha naal) for the State in view of the Centre's 'betrayal.'

Tamil outfit members staged a protest at out side of Chepauk stadium, against the Centre’s failure to constitute a Cauvery management board, they were demanding cancel an IPL cricket match which played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai (Photo: PTI) 7. Supreme Court asks govt to file Cauvery management scheme by May 3: The Supreme Court on Monday frowned upon the Centre for not complying with its order on Cauvery water and asked it to formulate a draft scheme on sharing water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The draft shall be submitted to the court by May 3 for its approval. The court will decide the next step after receiving the draft scheme from the central government. The Supreme Court on Monday frowned upon the Centre for not complying with its order on Cauvery water and asked it to formulate a draft scheme on sharing water between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The draft shall be submitted to the court by May 3 for its approval. The court will decide the next step after receiving the draft scheme from the central government.

8. Tamil Nadu satisfied over SC order on Cauvery: Tamil Nadu Law Minister CV Shanmugham on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court order in the Cauvery Water sharing dispute and said "good" will arise out of it.

"We believe good will arise out of today's order," he told reporters after the apex court ordered the Centre to file by May 3 a scheme to be formulated under Section 6A of the Inter State Water Disputes Act in the wake of its February 16 ruling.

9. Supreme Court ruling on Cauvery water dispute: The apex court had on February 16 raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin, saying the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a “higher pedestal”. It also directed the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on water dispute. It further modified the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award of 2007 and made it clear that it will not be extending time for this on any ground.

10. History of the Cauvery water dispute: Owing the geographic peculiarities of the State, Tamil Nadu has been dependent on water from the rivers in Karnataka and Kerala for a long time now. The dispute between Tamil Nadu and these two states also has a long history.

Differences between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on sharing of water in the Cauvery river, which is one of the main sources of water for irrigation in the agricultural lands of the Cauvery delta, have been in existence from the time of two agreements signed during the period of British government ruling the country.

Two agreements were signed between the then Madras Presidency and the State of Mysore, in 1892 and 1924. Karnataka claimed that the water allocated to it from the river was inadequate and that the agreements favoured the Madras Presidency. Tamil Nadu has time and again claimed that the irrigated land in the State has increased over a period of time and the entire region is dependent on the water from the river for agriculture and survival.

Why did the Centre not address the demand for setting up of the Cauvery Management Board? Citing the Assembly elections in Karnataka and describing the Cauvery as a “very emotive issue” in that State, the Centre told the Supreme Court, the notification of a scheme at this juncture “would lead to massive public outrage, vitiate the election process and cause serious law and order problems.” Seeking three more months, it wanted to know whether an implementation mechanism could be a “mixture of administrative and technical body,” and could have functions, different from what had been recommended by the Tribunal in the February 2007 order.