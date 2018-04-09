Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam, Manu and Manika lead India's golden charge

Women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event. M C advanced to the medal rounds in her first and probably last appearance at the Games.

India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far. A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman — Heena Sidhu. (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.





ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2018: India's gold rush continues; top updates

The women's hockey stunned champions England in its third pool match in a 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.

The women's table team of Manika Batra, and Mouma Das beat Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. Saina Nehwal remained in good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event.