Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam, Manu and Manika lead India's golden charge

-
ALSO READCWG 2018: Why India's athletes may struggle against Aussie money and muscle Commonwealth Games 2018: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu wins gold, P Gururaja silver CWG 2018: Opening ceremony at 3 pm; India eyeing rich medal haul this time CWG 2018: Meet Mirabai Chanu, winner of India's first gold at Gold Coast Weightlifter P Gururaja wins silver: India's first medal at CWG 2018
-
Women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event. M C Mary Kom advanced to the medal rounds in her first and probably last appearance at the Games.
India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far. A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman — Heena Sidhu. Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.
ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2018: India's gold rush continues; top updates
The women's hockey stunned Olympic champions England in its third pool match in a 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.
The women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das beat Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. Saina Nehwal remained in good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU