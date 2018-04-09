JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Sports

Rs 130-bn scam: CVC awaits detailed vigilance report; calls PNB auditors
Business Standard

Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam, Manu and Manika lead India's golden charge

The women's hockey stunned Olympic champions England in its third pool match in a 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav competes in women's 69kg category during the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in Australia on Sunday. Photo:PTI
Indian weightlifter Punam Yadav competes in women’s 69kg category during the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Gold Coast in Australia on Sunday. Photo:PTI

Women formed the core of India's stupendous day four at the 21st Commonwealth Games where a 16-year-old Manu Bhaker delivered a record-shattering shooting gold medal and the table tennis team shocked fancied defending champions Singapore to clinch the top honours for the first time in the event. M C Mary Kom advanced to the medal rounds in her first and probably last appearance at the Games.

India held on to their fourth position in the medals tally, having claimed seven gold, two silver and three bronze medals so far. A distant silver-medallist in the event also happened to be a woman — Heena Sidhu. Punam Yadav (69kg) pulled off a personal best of 222kg to improve the bronze she had won in the 2014 edition to add another gold to India's haul.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2018: India's gold rush continues; top updates

The women's hockey stunned Olympic champions England in its third pool match in a 2-1 victory, which took them closer to a semifinal berth.

The women's table tennis team of Manika Batra, Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das beat Singapore 3-1 for a historic maiden gold. Saina Nehwal remained in good form and guided India to a 3-1 triumph over Singapore in the mixed team event.
First Published: Mon, April 09 2018. 00:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements