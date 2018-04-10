India's gold rush at the 21st continues. India scripted history by bagging the maiden gold medal in mixed badminton event. Indian shuttlers thrashed three-time defending champions Malaysia on Monday.

Ace shuttler defeated Malaysian Soniia Cheah by 21-11 19-21 21-9, securing the gold for India in the mixed team event.

"It is a medal that I will forever cherish, it is very special. Team gold is always way more cherishable," said the London Olympics bronze-medallist.

Earlier, India had won the silver and bronze respectively in mixed team badminton event in the 2010 and 2006 editions of the



India enters the semifinals in the men's hockey by beating Malaysia in a Pool B match. All eyes are on Indian shooters. Annu Raj Singh and Heena Sindhu reached the final of women’s 25m pistol event.

Earlier, India shined in men's table tennis event at the as it outclassed Nigeria by 3-0 to win the historic gold in men's table tennis.

Indian players continued their dominance in the final and thrashed Nigeria in all the first three matches to clinch a gold medal.

This the second gold medal for India in table tennis after the women's team claimed gold medal by defeating Singapore on Sunday.

Ace shooter Jitu Rai won his second gold medal at the by creating a record of 235 on Day 5.1 in the men's 10m Air Pistol final.

Om Mitharwal bagged bronze for India with 214.3 in the final.

Indian women shooters made India proud as Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela bagged silver and bronze respectively in the women's 10m Air Rifle event.



1. Gagan Narang and Chain Singh enter final:



All eyes on Indian shooters as and Chain Singh entered the final of the men's 50m Rifle Prone event. Gagan finished the qualifying round in the third position with 617 points. Chain was in sixth place, having scored a total of 614.2. Gagan was consistent throughout the qualification round, starting off with 102.5 before shooting a superb 104.8 in his second attempt. He bolstered his position with 102.3, 103.2 and 103.4 in his next three attempts. However, a poor 100.8 in his final attempt ended his chances of finishing among the top two.



2. India reach semifinals in men's Hockey

India defeated Malaysia by 2-1 in a Pool B match of the men's hockey tournament at the 21st Harmanpreet Singh (3rd, 43rd minutes) converted a couple of penalty corner while the experienced Faizal Saari reduced the deficit for Malaysia. India entered semifinals in men's hockey.

3. Women shooters qualified for final:

Annu Raj Singh and Heena Sindhu reached the final round of women’s 25m pistol event. The 34-year-old shooter from Aligarh, Annu Raj Singh scored 239 in the precision series. Heena Sidhu scored 293 in the rapid-fire series, securing a place in the final.





4. India wins historic gold in the mixed badminton event

India won the historic gold medal in the mixed badminton event at the 2010. The World no. 2 Kidambi Srikanth started the final against Malaysia with a comfortable victory. He outclassed three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee 21-17 21-14 in straight games.

Satwik Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa increased the lead by defeating Peng Soon Chan and Liu Yong Goh by 21-14 15-21 21-15.

Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost narrowly to Goh and Wee Kiong Tan 15-21 20-22 in men's doubles, keeping Malaysia afloat for a while. did not disappoint. She bagged the gold against Soniia Cheah by 21-11 19-21 21-9.

"It was exhausting, I actually lost focus during the match but thankfully managed to hold it together and ensure that the gold medal winning shot was mine," said ace badminton player.

Indian weightlifters finished with five gold, two silver and two bronze medals, topping the charts in the sport.

5. Jitu Rai bags gold, shooters shine at CWG 2018:

Jitu Rai showed his class in men's 10m Air Pistol final. He clinched gold by creating a record of 235.1 in the final. Shooter Om Mitharwal claimed bronze for India with 214.3. In his first Commonwealth Games, Om performed brilliantly throughout the day. Woman shooter Mehuli Ghosh bagged silver in 10m Air Rifle event.

Mehuli lost to eventual champions Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore in the shoot-off after both were tied at a CWG record score of 247.2 in the final. In the shoot-off, Mehuli scored 9.9 while Martina shot 10.3.

Apurvi Chandela, the defending champion, got the bronze with 225.3.

6. All eyes on sprinter Muhammed Anas

Indian athletes — high jumper Tejaswin Shankar and sprinter Muhammed Anas — entered the final round at 21st



Shankar reached the final of the men's high jump event with a best attempt of 2.21 metres, after starting at 2.10m. Shankar finished a joint fifth in group A and ninth overall.

Sprinter Anas qualified for the men's 400 metre final, finishing first in the semifinal, heat 3.

Sprinter Hima Das also qualified for the semi-finals of the women's 400 metre event registering a time of 52.11 seconds to finish third in Heat 5.

7. Pardeep Singh claims silver medal in 105 kg weightlifting

The 23-year-old Pardeep Singh lifted a total of 352 kg to claim the second spot in the men's 105 kg weightlifting category.

He attempted a 211kg lift, which would have been a new Commonwealth and Games record in clean and jerk, but could not pull it off in his final attempt.

"I have lifted a personal best of 215kg in the past but may be it wasn't my day," said the Singh.





8. India at third position in the medals tally

India ranked third in the medals tally at the end of Day 5 of the 21st edition of the (CWG) here on Monday. The list is in the order of rank, nation, gold medal, silver medal, bronze medal and total medals.





Gold Coast CWG 2018 medal tally after Day 4 competitions

9. Indian boxers in quarterfinals

In the boxing ring, Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of their respective victories after winning their last-16 stage bouts.





10. Indian men's table tennis team strike gold

A day after the Indian women's table tennis team recorded a major upset in the ongoing 21st by beating defending champions Singapore for gold, the men's team emulated them by scooping up the gold medal with a 3-0 win over Nigeria in the finals.