India is continuing to shine bright on the seventh day of the 21st Commonwealth Gamesin Australia. Om bagged a bronze medal in the 50m pistol finals, and India's veteran boxer M C has qualified for the final round, assuring India of at least a silver in the women's 48kg boxing event, if not gold. In men's 52kg boxing category, India's Gaurav Solanki beat his Papua New Guinea opponent Keama to assure India at least a silver medal in the category. Meanwhile, ace shooter Heena Sidhu on Tuesday clinched a gold in the women's 25m pistol event, taking India's gold count to 11. Heena maintained her prowess throughout the game while other shooters — Chain Singh and Gagan Narang -- disappointed by finishing at fourth and seventh, respectively.

Para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary won a bronze for India in men's heavyweight category. With 21 medals, India finished at the third position in the medal tally.

Indian boxers showed phenomenal performance by assuring five more medals for the country after securing their places in the semi-finals. India qualified for semi-finals in both the men's and women's hockey events.

In badminton mixed doubles, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal defeated Guyana and Pakistan to advance to the Round of 6.

Day 7 started with a glorious performance by Indian shooters. Jitu Rai and Om Prakash entered the final round of men's 50m air pistol event. However, Jitu Rai was later eliminated from the men's 50m air pistol event. Earlier, Rai had bagged a gold in men's 10m air pistol event, while Om had clinched a bronze in the same event.

Here are all the latest updates around India's performance and medals tally at the 2018 being held in Gold Coast, Australia.

1. Mary Kom enters final: Indian boxer MC defeated Anusha Dilruksh to enter the final of women's 48 kg at the 21st Her dominance was such, she carved out a unanimous 5:0 verdict against the veteran Sri Lankan fighter. 2. Gaurav Solanki assures silver: India's Gaurav Solanki convincingly beat his Papua New Guinea opponent Keama 5-0 in men's 52kg boxing category to enter the semifinal round. Solanki assured India at least a silver medal in the category -- the seventh assured boxing medal for India.

Indian shooter Om Prakash clinched bronze medal 50m pistol event. This second medal of the 2018. However, the gold medallist of 25m air pistol event, Jitu Rai disappointed. Jitu Rai was the first one to be eliminated in 50m pistol men's final.

Om topped the standings at the end of the qualification stage with a score of 549 points. Jitu qualified at the sixth position with 542.

India at present is at the third position in the medal tally but all thanks to the Indian boxers, India's medal tally is going to increase.

Five Indian boxers reached semi-finals and assured five more medals for India in 21st

Manoj Kumar qualified for the semi-finals in the men's 69kg category, all set to bring his second Commonwealth medals. Amit Panghal, Mohammed Hussamuddin, Naman Tanwar and Satish Kumar joined Manoj Kumar by securing their places in the semi-finals of 49kg, 56kg, 91kg and +91 kg respectively.

"This is definitely going to be the biggest medal of my career so far. There is no doubt about that," said Amit Panghal after defeating Aqeel Ahmed of Scotland in a split 4-1 verdict.

Both Manoj and Hussamuddin will be up against English opponents in their semifinals bouts. While Manoj will face Pat McCormack, Hussamuddin will be up against Peter McGrail.

5. India started with a victory in squash on Day 6: All three pairs won their respective matches on the sixth day of 21st Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal outclassed Guyana's Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil by 2-0 (11-3, 11-3) in just 13 minutes of play. Later, the duo outclassed Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam 2-0 (11-2, 11-3).

In the women's doubles event, Dipika and Joshna Chinappa beat Pakistan's Zafar Faiza and Zafar Madina 2-1. They started with a defeat of 10-11 in the opening game by bounced back strongly to thrash Pakistan's Zafar Faiza and Zafar Madina by 11-0, 11-1. In the last event of the day, India's second mixed double pairing of Joshna and Harinder Pal Sandhu defeated Caroline Laing and Jacob Kelly of the Cayman Islands by 2-0.

Dipika and Joshna will take on Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery whereas Joshna and Harinder will now face Scotland's Lisa Aitken and Kevin Moran on April 11.

6. Indian men and women qualified for semi-finals in hockey: Indian women's hockey team qualified for the semi-finals by defeating South Africa by 1-0 in their last Pool A match. Indian skipper Rani Rampal scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute.

7. Indian athlete Hima Das qualified for women's 400m finals: In the women's 400m semifinals, 18-year-old Hima Das qualified for the final with a personal best of 51.53 to finish third in the first semifinal heat.

Her semi-final timing of 51.53 shaved 0.44 seconds off her previous best of 51.97 seconds set at the Federation Cup in March.

8. Heena Sidhu bagged another gold for India: Heena Sidhu clinched India's third gold medal in shooting at the 21st in the women's 25m pistol.

The 28-year-old Sidhu shot a final score of 38, two of the series being perfect fives, to claim the top honours ahead of Australian Elena Galiabovitch (35).

"I am exhausted, those are my thoughts on today's performance," Sidhu quipped while speaking after the glorious win.

"Thankfully, my trigger which has been giving me some trouble because of a tingling sensation was alright today. I didn't feel that tingling too much," Sidhu said.

9. Para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary won a bronze for India: India's para-lifter Sachin Chaudhary settled for the bronze in men's heavyweight category at the 21st

Sachin lifted the combined effort of 181 points. In his first two attempts, Sachin failed to lift 201 kg but he did it in the final attempt to finish in the top-three.

10. India at no. 3 in the medal tally: With 21 medals in the kitty, India finishes at number 3 at the end of Day 6 at 21st Here's the medal tally:

HOCKEY

Men Pool B

India vs England (15:00 IST)

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m Final (17:15 IST)

Hima Das

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group A

Nellickal V. Neena (14:30 IST)

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Round - Group B

Nayana James (14:30 IST)

Men's High Jump Final

Tejaswin Shankar (15:35 IST)

BOXING

Women's 45-48kg Semifinal 1

MC vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (7:32 IST)

Women's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

Sarita Devi vs Australia's Anja Stridsman (8:02 IST)

Men's 52kg Quarterfinal 1

Gaurav Solanki vs Papua New Guinea's Charles Keama (9:05 IST)

Men's 75kg Quarterfinal 1

Vikas Krishnan vs Zambia's Benny Muziyo (11:31 IST)

Women's 51kg Quarterfinal 2

Pinki Rani vs England's Lisa Whiteside (14:02 IST)

Men's 60kg Quarterfinal 1

Manish Kaushik vs England's Calum French (15:35 IST)

SQUASH

Men's Doubles: Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon vs Wales' Peter Creed and Joel Makin (6:30 pm IST)

Women's Doubles Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal (8pm IST) vs Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery

Joshna Chinappa & Dipika Pallikal vs Dianne Kellas & Colette Sultana (Malta) (13:30 pm IST)

Mixed Doubles: Joshna Chinappa & Harinder Pal

Sandhu vs Lisa Aitken & Kevin Moran (Scotland) (15:45 pm IST)

TABLE TENNIS

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty vs Shemar Britton & Christopher Franklin (Guyana, 8: 30 am IST)

Sharath Kamal & G Sathiyan vs Tauramoa Miita & Nooa Takooa (Kiribati) (7:55 am IST)

Women's Doubles: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Pooja Sahasrabudhe vs Kinoo Ruqayyah & Sanjana Alix Ramasawmy (7:20 am)

Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Pooja Sahasrabudhe & Harmeet Desai vs TBD (9:05 am IST)

Sharath Kamal & Mouma Das vs TBD

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (12:00 IST)

Sanil Shetty & Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (12:00 IST)

Men's Singles Round of 64

Harmeet Desai vs TBD

Sharath Kamal vs TBD

G Sathiyan vs TBD (all matches 12:45 am IST)

Women's Singles Round of 32

Madhurika Patkar vs TBD (13:30 pm IST)

Manika Batra vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

Mouma Das vs TBD (14:15 pm IST)

BADMINTON

Women's Singles Round of 32

Saina Nehwal vs Elsie De Villiers (SA)

PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (SA)

Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana)

(all matches from 13:45 pm IST)

Men's Singles Round of 32

Srikanth Kidambi vs Aatish Lubah (Mauritius)

HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius)

Mixed Doubles

Round of 32

Ashwini Ponnappa & Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Jessica Pugh (Eng)

Pranaav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy vs Burty Molia and Karyn Gibson (Fiji).

India's veteran boxer M C qualifies for the final round, assuring India another silver or bronze in the women's 48kg boxing event.