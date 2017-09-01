Daddy and Haseena Parkar aim to change the way Bollywood tells its stories

It was not the first time Ashim Ahluwalia had been running late for an appointment. At Dagdi chawl, in the residence of notorious gangster Arun Gawli, which is as much an apartment as it is a shrine for various deities, a crowd had gathered. A coterie of older henchmen and younger fanboys was there to pay obeisance to the man out on parole, while a few policemen kept watch. Ahluwalia broke through this circle to join his team — actor Arjun Rampal and a producer — and took a seat. Gawli was in the midst of a conversation with them but his gaze routinely travelled sideways to ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?