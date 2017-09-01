Daddy and Haseena Parkar aim to change the way Bollywood tells its stories

It was not the first time Ashim Ahluwalia had been running late for an appointment. At Dagdi chawl, in the residence of notorious gangster Arun Gawli, which is as much an apartment as it is a shrine for various deities, a crowd had gathered. A coterie of older henchmen and younger fanboys was there to pay obeisance to the man out on parole, while a few policemen kept watch. Ahluwalia broke through this circle to join his team — actor Arjun Rampal and a producer — and took a seat. Gawli was in the midst of a conversation with them but his gaze routinely travelled sideways to ...