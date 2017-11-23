Digital tech has opened a new world, says PM Modi

The internet provides a level playing field to the less privileged and my government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has utilised digital technology for more efficient service delivery and governance.

Also to plug leakages; $10 billion in subsidies has already been saved, he told the on

The challenge, he said, was that the digital space not become a playground for the forces of terrorism and radicalisation. This needed information sharing and coordination among nations. "Surely, we can walk the fine balance between privacy and openness on the one hand and security on the other," he said.

The elaborated on his government's use of information technology (IT) in different sectors, from health to education and also financial inclusion. He said direct transfer of government benefits via IT - the trinity of Jan-Dhan accounts, biometric identifier Aadhaar and mobile phones -- had, as mentioned earlier, helped save $10 billion in subsidies.

Modi called for training of "capable professional cyber warriors, who would remain alert against cyber attacks". Hacking might have acquired an exciting, if dubious, overtone but there was a need to ensure that cyber protection became an attractive and viable career option.

"Stories of hacking and defacement of websites are the tip of an iceberg. They suggest cyber attacks are a significant threat, especially in the democratic world. We need to ensure that vulnerable sections of our society do not fall prey to the designs of cyber criminals. Alertness towards cyber security concerns should become a way of life," he said.

The differences between global and open systems, and nation-specific legal requirements can be overcome. Issues regarding transparency, privacy, trust and security need to be addressed.

"We in India give primacy to the human face of technology and are using it to improve ease of living," he declared.

Empowerment through digital access was a prime objective and 'Digital India' the world's largest transformative programme. From education to health, digital technology was improving access to domains and helping shape the future of business and the economy. On a macro scale, it has contributed to "the emergence of a flat world", where developing nations can compete with developed ones.

Digital technology, for instance, was helping farmers increase their income. They can access soil testing results, seek expert advice and a good price for their produce at the click of a button. Or a small entrepreneur can register on a government e-marketplace and bid competitively for supply of goods for the government.

The PM also spoke about his government's efforts at encouraging a less-cash society, with the BHIM app, use of the MyGov platform for participative governance and of PRAGATI, where he holds meetings with senior central and state government bureaucrats via video conferencing, for cutting red tape to make government departments break out of their silos for faster decision making. Modi invited the global investor community to invest "and be part of the unfolding story of start-ups" in India.