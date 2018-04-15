Discussion Board: Testing the contours of lawyer-client privilege

Amit K Desai, senior advocate Balance the privilege with needs of investigation Attorney Client Privilege is the fulcrum of the relationship between a client and his/her lawyer. It is one of the oldest forms of protection under the privacy doctrine and a fundamental right in all democracies.

It is a permanent privilege which commences when the client initiates the process for seeking advice. Its intent is to enable a full and frank disclosure to his lawyer who in turn can discharge his duties towards his client. In India, as far back in 1872, (the Indian Evidence ...