Doklam faceoff: The word from Ground Zero

On Friday, with China’s defence ministry warning New Delhi that “restraint has its bottom line”, Indian Army officers participating in the Doklam faceoff have provided Business Standard the first detailed accounts of how the situation has evolved. They say the Doklam bowl – which is disputed between China and Bhutan – currently has an extended, 200-metre-long line of Indian infantry soldiers confronting a smaller number of Chinese border guards. Just one metre separates the two lines. At any time, there are about 40 Chinese border guards in ...