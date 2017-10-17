Efforts on to curb individual's freedom of expression: Chavan

-
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan today said efforts were on to curb individual's freedom of expression and initiate action against those speaking up against the government.
Restrictions are being imposed on media, social media and on the freedom of expression of an individual. Action is taken against those putting up their opinion on social media. This has never happened during the Congress regime, said Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister.
He was replying to a query on the police action against some people for posting their opinions on social media.
Chavan cited the cases of an Ahmednagar police constable, who was recently suspended for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a social messaging application, and some Mumbai residents who were summoned to the police station for airing their opinions against the government on social media.
Chavan said the BJP which had earlier used social media for its benefit and was now feeling that this very media was going against it.
"Social media is a platform for people wherein they can post their opinion. It is good as we (politicians) get a feedback from people on areas in which we are lacking," said Chavan.
