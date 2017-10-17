Efforts on to curb individual's freedom of expression: Chavan

Senior leader today said efforts were on to curb individual's freedom of expression and initiate action against those speaking up against the



Restrictions are being imposed on media, and on the freedom of expression of an individual. Action is taken against those putting up their opinion on This has never happened during the regime, said Chavan, a former chief minister.



He was replying to a query on the police action against some people for posting their opinions onChavan cited the cases of an Ahmednagar police constable, who was recently suspended for criticising Prime Minister Modi on a social messaging application, and some residents who were summoned to the police station for airing their opinions against the onChavan said the which had earlier used for its benefit and was now feeling that this very media was going against it." is a platform for people wherein they can post their opinion. It is good as we (politicians) get a feedback from people on areas in which we are lacking," said Chavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)