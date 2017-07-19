EPW editor Guha Thakurta quits over differences with board

resigned as editor of the Economic and Political Weekly (EPW) with immediate effect on Tuesday, after differences emerged between him and the board.

"That is correct," he said when asked whether he has resigned from the

He said he would wind up his office in Mumbai and shift to with his wife and children.

Asked about the reasons behind his resignation, Guha Thakurta said, "The board and I did not get along any longer. The board lost trust in me."

Guha Thakurta had co-authored an article about an company in the weekly. Following this, Adani Power had sent a legal notice to the EPW, seeking Rs 500-crore damages. The had replied to it.

He said the article has been pulled down from the

Guha Thakurta took over as editor of the prestigious weekly in April 2016 following the resignation of then editor C Rammanohar Reddy after disagreements with the board.

Sameeksha Trust, a charitable organisation, publishes the weekly.