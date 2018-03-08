Sealing today: Traders toil all night to send stuff packing in South Delhi

It is midnight and south Delhi's Amar Colony is abuzz with activities, except it is not business as usual. A large number of garment shops in the market, famed for selling salwar suits and other women wear, have still not downed their shutters and workers can be seen packing stuff into boxes for transportation. "The authorities, conducting the sealing drive in the city, came today. They have told that there will be sealing in tomorrow.

So, people are removing extra stuff from their shops so that everything looks compliant," a trader from the market, who did not wish to be identified, said. The street leading to the from the Ring Road was lined up with cars and mini trucks till late night, as shopkeepers bundled out their wares, even as neighbouring local residents peeped out of windows from upstairs and passers-by wore quizzical look. One shopkeeper, who earlier had displayed his wares and mannequins on the first floor, was seen removing them, as a few curious onlookers gathered around. The Amar Colony is also home to a number of eateries, frequented by youth. At the instance of a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee sealing actions have been taken by civic bodies across Delhi. The drive had begun late December with sealing of major shops and eateries in the posh Defence Colony. The actions are being taken if any violation of civic norms or Master Plan of Delhi 2021 is found, including misuse or encroachment of property, or use of a residential property or unit for commercial purposes. Several local businessmen led by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have been protesting against the drive, saying it was "unfair" to them. The CAIT has been alleging that the municipal corporations are sealing properties in "utter violation" of the Act, 1957, which was passed by Parliament as a statutory Act.