From Goa to Wayanad, luxury tourism market is booming like never before

The domestic luxury tourism market is booming like never before. Uber-luxurious, super-exclusive properties, which once catered to an almost purely foreign market, are now being increasingly frequented by Indians. Some of these properties are barely known, some are just about to open their doors.

Some need you to get on that plane now, and some might be better enjoyed later in the year. Manidipa Mandal presents a selection of the newest, most exclusive retreats in the country. Take your pick, it’s an embarrassment of riches. 1. The Hermitage Pangong Hosted by the residents ...