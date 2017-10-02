German aid likely for Bengaluru-Chennai high-speed train

is likely to follow Japan in aiding India’s quest for After laying the foundations of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train with aid from Japan, India is tapping to finance and execute the proposed Chennai- high-speed rail project, which will have almost the same terms as the Japanese venture.

For the Rs 1.10 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad project, Japan has offered a loan of Rs 88,000 crore at a minimal interest of 0.1 per cent, which can be repaid in 50 years.

“ has shown interest in executing and giving a loan for the Chennai- bullet train project. Discussions are in initial stages but they are likely to agree to almost the way the Japanese are doing it,” said an official close to the development.

In October last year, India and signed a deal on bilateral co-operation in the rail sector.

According to the pact, was expected to look at the possibility of a bullet train and increasing the speed of on existing to 200 km per hour (kmph).

In order to increase the overall speed of Indian trains, the railways ministry has made a multi-pronged strategy.

“The Railway Board’s plans include running high-speed (with a speed of more than 300 kmph), semi high-speed (with a speed of about 160-200 kmph) and increasing the average speed of the existing trains,” the official added.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will cover 508 km and 12 stations have been proposed. This distance is likely to be covered in two hours and 58 minutes by the bullet train, travelling at 320-350 kmph.

The distance by train between and is around 358 km. If the is taken as the benchmark, the Chennai- route is likely to cost Rs 70,000-80,000 crore.

Many analysts, however, say that the cost is too high compared to that offered by Chinese and some European companies.

According to sources, five planned high-speed — Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Nagpur, and Mumbai-Nagpur — are also in various stages of consultation.

A Chinese consultant, The Third Railway Survey and Design Institute Group Corporation, is doing the feasibility study for the Delhi-Mumbai route, while a consortium led by French major Systra, RITES, and Ernst and Young are studying the Mumbai- route.

A consortium led by Spanish company Typsa is studying the feasibility of the Delhi-Kolkata route.

The feasibility for the Delhi-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur is being conducted on a government-to-government co-operation route with China and Spain, respectively.

“Our priority is completing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Chennai-Bangalore The rest of the projects will be taken up only after that,” the official added.

For the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, Japanese Shinkansen will be used. The project will cover 155.6 km in Maharashtra, 350.5 km in Gujarat, and 2 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.