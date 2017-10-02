German aid likely for Bengaluru-Chennai high-speed train

Germany
is likely to follow Japan in aiding India’s quest for super-fast trains.
After laying the foundations of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train with aid from Japan, India is tapping Germany
to finance and execute the proposed Chennai-Bengaluru
high-speed rail project, which will have almost the same terms as the Japanese venture.
For the Rs 1.10 lakh crore Mumbai-Ahmedabad project, Japan has offered a loan of Rs 88,000 crore at a minimal interest of 0.1 per cent, which can be repaid in 50 years.
“Germany
has shown interest in executing and giving a loan for the Chennai-Bengaluru
bullet train project. Discussions are in initial stages but they are likely to agree to almost the way the Japanese are doing it,” said an official close to the development.
In October last year, India and Germany
signed a deal on bilateral co-operation in the rail sector.
According to the pact, Germany
was expected to look at the possibility of a bullet train and increasing the speed of trains
on existing routes
to 200 km per hour (kmph).
In order to increase the overall speed of Indian trains, the railways ministry has made a multi-pronged strategy.
“The Railway Board’s plans include running high-speed trains
(with a speed of more than 300 kmph), semi high-speed trains
(with a speed of about 160-200 kmph) and increasing the average speed of the existing trains,” the official added.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad route will cover 508 km and 12 stations have been proposed. This distance is likely to be covered in two hours and 58 minutes by the bullet train, travelling at 320-350 kmph.
Many analysts, however, say that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad project
cost is too high compared to that offered by Chinese and some European companies.
According to sources, five planned high-speed routes
— Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Delhi-Kolkata, Delhi-Nagpur, and Mumbai-Nagpur — are also in various stages of consultation.
A Chinese consultant, The Third Railway Survey and Design Institute Group Corporation, is doing the feasibility study for the Delhi-Mumbai route, while a consortium led by French major Systra, RITES, and Ernst and Young are studying the Mumbai-Chennai
route.
A consortium led by Spanish company Typsa is studying the feasibility of the Delhi-Kolkata route.
The feasibility for the Delhi-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur routes
is being conducted on a government-to-government co-operation route with China and Spain, respectively.
“Our priority is completing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Chennai-Bangalore routes.
The rest of the projects will be taken up only after that,” the official added.
For the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, Japanese Shinkansen technology
will be used. The project will cover 155.6 km in Maharashtra, 350.5 km in Gujarat, and 2 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
