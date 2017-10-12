Global Hunger Index: India down 45 ranks since 2014, situation 'serious'

India has a ‘serious’ hunger problem at hand, with the country slipping in ranking to 100th among 119 countries on the Global Hunger Index, 2017. This is three notches behind last year’s rank of 97th – and behind the likes of North Korea, Bangladesh, and Iraq, even if ahead of Pakistan.



Over a three-year duration, the country has seen a slide of 45 positions from 55th in 2014. The index shows that more than a fifth of Indian children under the age of five weigh too little for their height and a third are too short for their age.



At 31.4, India’s 2017 GHI score is at the high end of the “serious” category, and is one of the main factors pushing South Asia to the category of worst performing region on the GHI this year, followed closely by Africa South of the Sahara. India is ranked 100th out of 119 countries, and has the third highest score in all of Asia—only Afghanistan and Pakistan are ranked worse, the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI), which prepared the report said.Nineteen South, East, and Southeast Asian countries ranked in the report Timor-Leste, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and North Korea have the highest scores in Asia.India’s poor performance was among the main reasons for pushing South Asia among the worst performing regions on the (GHI) this year.South Asia has the highest regional score worldwide, followed closely by Africa South of the Sahara.Worldwide, scores among the 119 countries in the report varied widely. Scores of 9.9 or lower denote low hunger; scores between 35.0 and 49.9 denote alarming hunger, while scores of 20-34.9 denotes ‘serious’ problem of hunger.“With a GHI score that is near the high end of the serious category, it is obvious that a high GDP growth rate alone is no guarantee of food and nutrition security for India’s vast majority. Inequality in all its forms must be addressed now if we are to meet SDG 2 of Zero Hunger for everyone by 2030,” said Nivedita Varshneya, Welthungerhilfe Country Director India.P K Joshi, IFPRI, Director for South Asia said that even with the massive scale up of nutrition-focused programs in India, drought and structural deficiencies have left large number of poor in India at risk of malnourished in 2017.As of 2015-16, more than a fifth (21 percent) of children in India suffer from wasting (low weight for height)—up from 20 percent in 2005-2006.Only three other countries in this year’s GHI—Djibouti, Sri Lanka, and South Sudan—show child wasting above 20 percent, and India’s child wasting rate has not shown any substantial improvement over the past 25 years.By contrast, the country has made considerable improvement in reducing its child stunting rate, down 29 percent since 2000, but even that progress leaves India with a relatively high stunting rate of 38.4.Globally, the Central African Republic has the highest score (reflecting the highest hunger level) of any country ranked in the report, and is the sole country in the Index’s “extremely alarming” category.