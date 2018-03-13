GoAir flight with 176 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi

-
ALSO READIndiGo flight suffers fuel leak at Delhi airport, passengers deboard IndiGo cannot have T-1 of IGI Airport exclusively: SpiceJet tells Delhi HC Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded IndiGo makes emergency landing at Delhi as smoke on cockpit detected midair GoAir to shift operations to Delhi's T2 from Oct 29
-
A Mumbai-bound GoAir flight carrying 176 passengers on Monday made an emergency landing at the airport here following a technical glitch, according to the airline. An airport official said the aircraft made the emergency landing at around 10 p.m. The plane was an A320 sharklet. "G8 446 (Del- Mum) with 176 passengers had a technical glitch right after becoming airborne.
The flight crew chose to return back to Delhi," GoAir said in a statement. The aircraft is on ground and being inspected. All passengers have been accommodated in an alternate aircraft, it added. This is at least the second incident of emergency landing reported on Monday in the country. Earlier in the day, engine failure forced an IndiGo plane to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport. "At GoAir, the safety and security of passengers and crew is always accorded high priority and never compromised under any circumstance," the statement said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU