Google Maps not fit for high-end applications: Surveyor General of India

India's mapping and survey organisation (SoI) on Thursday said that is "not authenticated" and "un-approved" by the government, and hence not fit for high-end applications.

Speaking at a programme here, Surveyor General of India said the is used by low-end applications with a confined accuracy, while the maps are used for high-engineering applications.

"If you talk about the authentication, the is not authenticated. It hasn't been produced by the government, so they aren't authenticated," Rao said at a programme on the occasion of 250th anniversary of the

He further said: "If you are using to reach a restaurant or park, even if you reach 50 meters close to that place, you are happy. But when we have to put a new railway line or a make canals, that is where our topographic maps come in, when you require very accurate, engineering quality data."

A senior official told IANS, the government did not have control over the information that applications like or — 3D geographical information systems -- put in the public domain.

"There should be some controls, but the fact is that government doesn't have any restrictions or control over the applications like or Maps," he said.

had earlier been under controversy after reportedly being used by the terrorists and displaying pictures of some high-security and sensitive establishments like White House.

SoI has recently taken initiative to make its maps and surveys accessible to the Indian citizens free of cost.

"The maps are still being uploaded and there are some glitches with the website which are being fixed," the official said.