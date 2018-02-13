Hafiz Saeed declared a terrorist: China's failure behind Pakistan move?

Has Pakistan turned over a new leaf when it comes to aiding, harbouring and turning a blind eye to terrorist organisations operating from its soil? Has it finally heeded India's warnings or US President Donald Trump's threats? One might be inclined to believe so, to some extent, given the ordinance promulgated by Pakistani President last week will reportedly lead be the proscription of Hafiz Saeed-linked Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF). The truth could be that Islamabad is facing a tough situation that its friend Beijing has been unable to bail it out of. However, even as the ordinance was promulgated and signed, Pakistan-baked terrorist organisations attacked military installations in India -- an Indian Army camp in Jammu and a CRPF camp in Srinagar. So, what made Islamabad take a decision that, as Pakistani newspaper Dawn describes, "would end a long-standing ambiguity over the status of Hafiz Saeed-linked and FIF by firmly placing them on the list of proscribed groups"? It could be that a global financial watchdog might have finally compelled the powers that be in that country to take some action. (https://www.dawn.com/news/1389042/anti-terror-law-amended-to-ban-un-listed-groups-individuals) According to the Pakistani daily, analysts fear that the aforementioned international body could take punitive action against Pakistan if the country is found to be complicit in According to the report, such an action could jack up the cost of doing international and domestic business. Upcoming global financial watchdog meeting hounding Pakistan According to Dawn, the new ordinance was brought in with just over a week left before the meeting, scheduled to be held from February 18 to 23, in Paris. According to the report, Islamabad is facing a Washington- and New Delhi-led attempt to get Pakistan included in FATF's international money-laundering and terror-financing 'grey list'. In this backdrop, Pakistan's Security Committee had directed the concerned ministries to "complete the few outstanding actions at the earliest" for complying with the FATF's requirements, the report added. So, did the upcoming meet really spook Pakistani authorities? As reported earlier, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a Paris-based organisation which sets standards for banks globally, has been scrutinising Pakistan's record on terror financing. As reported, President Hussain on Monday signed the ordinance aimed at cracking down on terrorist organisations and individuals, which have been banned by The ordinance amends a section of the Anti- Act (ATA), enabling the authorities to take action against UNSC-proscribed individuals and terrorist outfits such as sealing their offices and freezing their bank accounts, the Express Tribune reported. ALSO READ: I get hurt when I am called a terrorist by Pakistani media: Hafiz Saeed The UNSC sanctions' list includes dreaded terrorist organisations such as al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and (LeT) to name a few. In June last year, had slammed Pakistan for continued complicity in financing terrorist entities, stating that certain United Nations-designated terrorist groups in the country were receiving money due to lack of control by authorities. ALSO READ: Will seize Hafiz Saeed-run charities: Pakistan PM Abbasi to US Continuing with its scrutiny, at its plenary in Buenos Aires in November 2017, the watchdog had asked Islamabad to submit a compliance report on actions taken by it against LeT and at the Paris meeting.

The upcoming plenary meeting in France will take up the aforementioned report to be submitted by Pakistan on what it has done to squeeze the funding of Saeed and outfits connected to him.