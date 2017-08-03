How to avail IRCTC's book now, pay later scheme for tatkal tickets

People can now pay later for tickets booked under the tatkal quota on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) website.

Till now, this service was available only for general reservations. For tatkal bookings, people had to pay first via the standard online payment gateways before the portal confirms the ticket.



For tatkal tickets, users will be able to pay via cash, debit card or credit card by opting to have tickets delivered at their doorstep.

processes 130,000 Tatkal transactions daily. A majority of these tickets are booked within minutes of the quota opening.

The new feature eliminates the transaction failures as often the money gets debited and the ticket is not issued due to multiple reasons. The refund cycle is about seven to 15 days.

"The pay on delivery feature completely circumvents the use of a payment gateway and will help users make the bookings in just a few seconds greatly increasing their chance of booking a confirmed ticket under the tatkal quota," said Anduril Technologies CEO Anurag Bajpai.

Here's how to avail the service: