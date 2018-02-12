IIT-M develops algorithm for first Indian wearable health monitoring device

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-Madras) has developed an algorithm, VinCense, which it claims is designed for the country's first for deriving vitals in a non-invasive manner. The device was developed by a team led by Prof M Manivannan, Head of Touch Lab, Biomedical Engineering Group, Department of Applied Mechanics, Manivannan said that his team developed for the device provides more accurate vitals. Vital signs such as pulse rate, oxygen saturation, respiratory rate, and are duly recorded on this device. The real-time data is stored in the patent-pending secured device from where health care providers can access vitals using an intuitive interface. can be deployed for home health care delivery, insurance/analytics and corporate and industrial occupational health screening.

It also has applications for screening and surveillance, general public health, and community health. With a strong focus on preventive health, India has the potential to become a global healthcare hub. At only a fraction of the NIH budget, India can double the efficiency in delivering healthcare services to its population, Manivannan said. MedIoTek has been working on this wearable platform for the past four years and the Touch Laboratory at has been working on medical simulation technologies providing haptic feedback for the past 13 years. This collaboration would lead to further algorithms for medical simulation applied to wireless health monitoring systems. The outcome of this collaboration could lead to early intervention, reducing risks and complications and improving clinical outcomes.