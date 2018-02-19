Justin on Monday visited the Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar, along with his family. Earlier in the day, the family visited the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati where he wrote in the visitors' book that it was "a beautiful place of peace, humility and truth, that is as needed today as it ever was." Justin with his wife Sophie Grégoire and children during a visit to historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on Monday Trudeau, his wife Sophie and children Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace adorned Indian ethnic clothes on their visit to the century-old ashram, which was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Grégoire kisses her son Hadrien during a visit with their children to the historic Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad Justin along with his family at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar Justin at Akshardham Temple in Gandhinagar Justin on Sunday started his week-long visit to India with a tour of the iconic Taj Mahal, which he had first seen 35 years ago. "I was about Xav's age when I first visited the Taj Mahal almost 35 years ago... and it's amazing to be back with him & the family on Day 1 of our trip to India," he said. Justin at Taj Mahal in Agra The Canadian first family was visibly thrilled during the visit and posed for a picture seated on the iconic bench with the monument in the backdrop. also visited Mathura Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Uttar Pradesh and interacted with its founders and staff members. Photo courtesy: @JustinTrudeau Twitter handle The wildlife sanctuary team discussed with the the need to create awareness about the plight of Asian elephants. The visit will provide an opportunity for to connect with the Indian leaders in government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties. The Indian and Canadian sides will reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries and discuss ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation. will also participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India. Canada will work closely with the Indian leaders to advance their economic opportunities in both countries respectively.