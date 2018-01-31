India emerges as 6th wealthiest country in 2017: New World Wealth

-
ALSO READTop 0.1% Indians' wealth grew 3,000% since '80s, bottom half's by only 107% WTO chief's advice relevant for us, too Statsguru: World economy experiencing recovery with investment activity IMF, World Bank peg India's GDP growth higher than Advance Estimates New World Development Indicators reveal Indian economy is improving
-
India has been ranked sixth on the list of wealthiest countries, with total wealth of $8,230 billion, while the United States topped the chart, according to a report by New World Wealth.
It noted that India was the best performing wealth market globally in 2017. Total wealth refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country/city.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU