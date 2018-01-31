JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Padmaavat' protests were illogical, reached an obnoxious level: Bhansali

Nearly 200% hike! SC judges to now get Rs 250,000, CJI to get Rs 280,000
Business Standard

India emerges as 6th wealthiest country in 2017: New World Wealth

Total wealth refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country/city

Business Standard 

India emerges as 6th wealthiest country in 2017: New World Wealth

India has been ranked sixth on the list of wealthiest countries, with total wealth of $8,230 billion, while the United States topped the chart, according to a report by New World Wealth.

It noted that India was the best performing wealth market globally in 2017. Total wealth refers to the private wealth held by all the individuals living in each country/city. India emerges as 6th wealthiest country in 2017: New World Wealth India emerges as 6th wealthiest country in 2017: New World Wealth

First Published: Wed, January 31 2018. 01:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements