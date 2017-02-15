India might be self-sufficient in pulses in 2-3 years: Radha Mohan Singh

India might become self-sufficient in in the next two to three years, minimising the need for imports, Union agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing the annual meeting of cice-chancellors and directors of agriculture universities, Singh said India is on course to become self-sufficient in production. In 2016-17, India is expected to produce a record 20 million tonnes of on the back of bumper kharif harvest and good rabi sowing. In the kharif season, production is expected to be around 8.70 million tonnes, while rabi harvest is expected to be over 13 million tonnes. Consumption is estimated to be 22-23 million tonnes per year. Bumper pulses’ production has also sent prices crashing down, with most selling below their state-mandated minimum prices. Though the Centre has bought one million tonnes from farmers, this hasn’t stopped prices from falling down. In a related development, the Indian and Grains Association (IPGA) wrote to commerce ministry to lift an export ban on to “boost farmers' income and capacity use of mills for sustainable domestic production”.

"This year, we see high domestic production of 21 million tonnes of The government has been quick and taken proactive steps to procure the produce. However, the quantities procured are still low and key like turand moong are trading far below the state’s minimum price," IPGA said in the representation.

India produced about 16.5 million tonnes of in 2015-16 crop year (July-June) and the production is expected to cross 20 million tonnes on the back of goodmonsoon after two consecutive years of drought. The country imported about 5.8million tonnes last fiscal to meet domestic demand. "It isthe trade's humble submission that the current timing of an increasedproduction, prices falling below MSP, government's sincere intention to buildagricultural reforms are an opportune time to remove the ban and enable exportsof from the country," IPGA said. Meanwhile, in his address also said that Centre has launched a specialscheme in 2016-17 called the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Unnat Krishi ShikshaScheme to promote agricultural education under which 100 centres being openedwith a fund of Rs 5.35 crore.