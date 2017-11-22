India urges UN to push use of millets to combat hunger, climate change

India has asked the to declare 2018 as the 'International Year of Millets' and promote it as nutrition-rich smart food across the world.



A letter in this regard has been written to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres by Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh.



In the letter, Singh said there is a need to promote as the "awareness is low" among consumers, policy makers, industry andSorghum, Bajra and Ragi are some popular in India."Promotion of production and consumption of through conscious efforts at global level is likely to contribute substantially in the fight against the targeted and mitigate the effects of in the long run," he said.The yield of can be increased three times and they have multiple untapped uses such as food, feed, biofuels and brewing. Therefore, are smart food and good for consumers, farmers and the planet, he added"Considering the importance of ...the Government of India along with other country governments urges the UN to declare 2018 as the 'International Year of Millets'," Singh said.This will go a long way in popularising which would benefit future generation of farmers as well as consumers, he added.Singh said are nutritionally superior to wheat and rice owing to their higher level of protein with more balanced amino acid profile, crude fibre and minerals.They are traditionally grown in resource poor agro- climatic region.