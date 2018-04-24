The Indian has received more than 23 million applications for nearly 90,000 jobs it had advertised for earlier this year, the ministry said today. Boards (RRBs) published two fresh notifications - on February 3 and February 10 - for a total of 89,409 vacancies.

Till now, it has received 4.756 million applications for 26,502 vacancies of assistant loco-pilots and technicians, and another 19 million for 62,907 vacancies of Level-1 (erstwhile Group 'D') posts. This takes the total number of applications received for 89,409 posts to a whopping 23.7 million. The will conduct the world's largest computer-based recruitment exam within hours, which earlier took around two months to complete, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the online process will save an estimated 10 lakh trees. There will also be a provision for a 'mock test' before the actual examination to provide applicants with an opportunity to familiarise with the improved computer-based testing process.

"Online Application System has saved the candidates from worries and uncertainties about postal delays or non-delivery of their applications. They are sure of submission of their applications and get SMS and email alerts at various stages of recruitment. Computer-based examination gives the candidates the flexibility of toggling between the languages of questions and revisiting and revising their answers, if required," the ministry said.

The ministry said there will be no interviews in the RRB examinations and a system of uploading answer keys has been introduced to enhance transparency and fairness.



"In Computer Based Tests (CBTs), candidates are shown their question paper, answer booklets along-with correct answer keys. They are also given an opportunity to raise objection regarding the correctness of question and answer keys if any," the ministry added.

Here's what candidates must know:

1. Candidates can check their answers after exams: Given the magnitude and the sheer scale of the test being held, the candidates will be given a window to check their answers after the completion of the exams and after the results are declared to maintain transparency.

2. Exams to be held in 15 languages: Question papers will be provided to the candidates in 15 languages — Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu — to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

3) Educational Qualifications: Minimum 10th class pass or ITI or equivalent trade for Group C & D Posts. Graduate / Post Graduate for Group A & B Posts.

4) Posts: Gazetted (Group 'A' and 'B') and Non-Gazetted (Group 'C' and 'D') in 19 RRBs:

Group 'A' Posts: Group A posts is carried out by UPSC - appointed through Civil Service Exam, Engineering Service Exam, and Combined Medical Service Examination.

Group 'B' Posts: These posts are not open to direct recruitment.

Group 'C' Posts: Technical and Non-Technical cadre posts like Clerk, Station Master, Ticket Collector, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice, Engineering posts (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecommunication) etc.

Group 'D' Posts: These posts in various disciplines include Trackman, Helper, Assistant Points Man, Safaiwala / Safaiwali, Gunman, Peon etc.

Other Posts: ITI Apprentices, Sports Quota, Cultural Quota, Scouts and Guides Quota etc.

5) Selection Procedure: Applicants will have to sit for written examination. will not conduct any interview after the written examination. For a very few specific (Group A & B) categories there is a viva after the written exam, while for certain other categories there is a Skill Test (like typing test or stenography test) and for categories related to operational safety like Assistant Station Master, Assistant Loco Pilot, there will be an Aptitude Test.

All RRBs official website links and contact E-Mail List available at - http://www.rrcb.gov.in/rrbs.html.